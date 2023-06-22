Obituary and funeral service: Mary Johnson, 86, of Monroe

Mary Johnson, age 86 of Monroe, formerly of Stone Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.

Mary worked for Stone Mountain Park for many years and also JCPenney at various locations throughout metro Atlanta. She was dedicated to her Lord & Savior and fortunate to have many friends in Georgia and Chattanooga.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Johnson; daughter, Vickey Bettis; parents, George W. and Vela Cope Venable; brother, Tookie Venable; and sister, Doris Kersey. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Debra Ann and Roger Artz of Monroe; grandson & wife, Grant and Seana Artz of Jacksonville, FL; great grandson, Axel Artz of Jacksonville, FL; nephew, Mark Kersey of Chattanooga, TN; other family members, Karen Artz of OR, Rich Winfield of OR, Brandon and Luke Artz of Medford, OR, Linda and Joey Torrosian of OR, Gary and Owen Artz of TX, Gale and Mike Mullins of TX, Jordan, Sean, Leandros and Lucca McCormick; and several other great grandchildren in Texas and Oregon.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

