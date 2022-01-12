Obituary and funeral service: Mary Jon Kilgore Coker, 82, of Social Circle

Mary Jon Kilgore Coker passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born January 8th, 1940 to the late John H. Kilgore and the late Mary Pearl Allen Kilgore.

Mary Jon is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Larry Coker; children, Cathy Coker Mays, Carol Coker Harrison (Rick). She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Coker. She was a grandmother to 8 grandchildren and great grandmother to nine.

In addition to being a wonderful mother and grandmother she entered nursing school and graduated LPN when she was 31 years of age. Her second career, which she also loved was taking care of residents of the Mews and the Nursing Home in Social Circle.

Another great love of hers was playing the piano. She adored gospel music and playing for her residents and anyone else who would listen.

Mrs. Mary Jon Coker will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends.

There will be a visitation and service at the Social Circle First Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in the sanctuary. The service will follow afterwards at 11:00 am with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating. The interment will follow to Social Circle City Cemetery in Social Circle, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.