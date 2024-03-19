Obituary and funeral service: Mary Lovern Johnson Wright, 81, of Monroe

Mary Lovern Johnson Wright passed away on March 17, 2024 at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle, Georgia.



A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2024 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Carlton Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.



Mary was born on March 17, 1943 in Monroe, GA where she lived all her life. She married Ira Junior Johnson II on May 30, 1959. They had two children, Vera and Ira Junior Johnson III.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Johnson II in 1978 and her son, Junior Johnson III in 1993.



On February 17, 1985 she married Charlton Dwain Wright, Sr. of Winder, GA. She gained three children, Dwain, Cathy and Pam. Charlton preceded her in death on January 10, 2010.



She retired from Walton County Public School Department of Transportation after working for 14 years as a monitor and a special needs bus driver. She loved her students.



Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Willie Mae Lovern, her sister Martha Lovern McElroy, her brother Dewey Lovern and her sister Dora Lovern Carson.



She is survived by her daughter, Vera (Jerry) Miller of Loganville, GA; son, Dwain (Nadine) Wright of Madison, AL; daughter, Cathy (Mike) Pence of Temple, GA; and daughter, Pam (Tim) Broach of Monroe, GA; brothers, Ernest (Diane) Lovern of Walnut Grove, GA, and Donald (Sue) Lovern of Monroe, GA; and sister, Rachel (Jimmy) DeLoach of Elberton, GA; grandchildren, Kayla Miller of Loganville, GA, Ali (Austin) Key of Monroe, GA, Nathan Wright of Athens, GA, Amber (Matt) Nelson of Madison, AL, Steven (Erica) Anderson of Hiram, GA, Jason (Meghan) Anderson of Marietta, GA, Chris Jones of Lexington Park, MD, Heather (Ray) Lopez of Flowery Branch, GA, Holly (Slater) Christian of Monroe, GA, Haley (Adam) Burt of Loganville, GA; great grandchildren, Luke and Cana Nelson, Ruby and Khalari Jones, Zoey and Amelia Anderson, Stella and Henry Christian and Liam Lopez; many nieces and nephews.



Mary was a fun-loving grannie attending many ball games, church choir concerts, band concerts, graduations, birthday parties, hosting spend the night parties and camping trips, snow hunting trips, Fall Leaf trips. So many fun-loving memories for the entire family.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594.





