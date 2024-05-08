Obituary and funeral service: Mary Monti, 88, of Monroe

Mary Monti, age 88, of Monroe passed away on May 3, 2024. She was born on October 12, 1935 to the late Maude Elizabeth Weeks Davison and the late Park Cornelius Davison. She was preceded in death by husband, the late Angelo Monti, Jr.; brother: the late Park Davison.

Surviving are son: Michael Monti (Charlotte); daughters: Elizabeth Green (Hal), Angela Scott, Maria Monti; nephew: Jeff Davison (Liz); 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at St. Anna’s Catholic Church with Father Randy Mattox officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

