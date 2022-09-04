Obituary and funeral service: Mary Ruth Pugh, 90, of Loganville

Mary Ruth Pugh age 90, of Loganville, GA., passed away Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Pugh; parents, James T. Hembree and Ruth Wilson Hembree; brothers, Randolph Hembree and James Hembree Jr.; sisters, Louvie Threlkel, Betty Brown, and Barbara Holloway. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lee Saunders (and husband Terrell); grandchildren, T.J. and Melia Saunders; and sister, Jean Scoggins (and husband Paul).



Born and raised in Commerce, GA. She held many jobs during her life but most loved caring for her family. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, loved cooking and spending time with family and friends. Although she was homebound for the last several years, she always enjoyed going places and meeting new people. Mary was a Christian and attended church where she often volunteered her time.



The graveside service to celebrate the life of Mary Ruth Pugh will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Snellville Historical Cemetery, Snellville, GA.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.