Obituary and funeral service: Mary Virginia McGuffey, 86, of Monroe

Mary Virginia McGuffey, age 86 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, 655 Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30655. Rev. John King and Pastor Matt Watson will officiate.

Mary retired from Walton County Board of Education as a Dietician for 25 years and she was a member of Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Eva (Queen) Griffith, sons, Keith and Darryl McGuffey. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Walter Lindsey McGuffey, Jr. of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Walter Jeffery and Ginger Riden McGuffey of Monroe; grandchildren, Kimberly, Megan and Jennifer McGuffey; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Glenn Griffith of Social Circle, Gary Bryant Griffith of Greenville, S.C.; sister, Peggy Mitchell of Monroe and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329 or https://choa.org/. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

