Obituary and funeral service: Matha Dale Mattox Fowler, 77, of Blacksheer

Martha Dale Mattox Fowler, 77, of Blackshear, Georgia passed away on December 10, 2022 in Monroe, Georgia.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday 16th, 2022 at Scot Ward Funeral Services. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday 17th, 2022 at Scot Ward Funeral Services with the Dr. F. Bobby Atkins of Truth Tabernacle of Praise, officiating. The graveside service and interment will be a family gathering TIME Monday 19th, 2022 at Macon Memorial Cemetery in Macon, Georgia. Arrangements are by Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadows Memorial in Conyers, Georgia.

Martha was born in Alma, Georgia to Lawton Mayfield Mattox and Wan L Mattox on April 22, 1945. She was born and bred in farm country. Her husband would say with pride, he chose the pick of the litter. Martha was a 1963 graduate of Blackshear High School and a 1965 graduate of Brewton Parker College in Mount Vernon where she met and married her husband of 57 years, Larry Fowler on June 12, 1965, only days after her college graduation. The two were wed in Beulah Baptist Church her home church located in what many know as the Forks of the Hurricane Community between Blackshear and Alma. After their two daughters Suzanne and Amy, reached school age she chose to work outside the home where she was employed in various teaching positions with the public school system in DeKalb County for nearly 25 years before retiring. She loved singing and took every opportunity to become part of choirs from her days in college to church choirs. As a wife, mom, a daughter, and a friend, few would argue, she was among the top on their list of favorites. Her unassuming personality would bring a smile to even a casual acquaintance.

Martha is preceded in death by her father and mother of Blackshear, Georgia; a brother Lawton Eugene Mattox of Blackshear; and sisters Lawanna Sweat of Fernandina Beach, Florida and Ovieda Bolden of Waycross. Martha is survived by her husband Herbert Lawrence (Larry) Fowler; daughters Suzanne Leverett (Derryl) of Loganville, Georgia and Amy Fowler of Monroe, Georgia; a sister Mary Ann Stovall of Waycross, Georgia; three grandchildren Marah Leverett, Morgan Leverett, and Jacob Leverett; and twelve nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to Truth Tabernacle of Praise of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Longleaf Hospice of Covington.

The family of Martha Fowler wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her church family Truth Tabernacle of Praise, the Longleaf Hospice staff for their kindness and care, and Mirsada Mucic for her loving care of the last few months.

