Obituary and funeral service: Mattie Louise King, 95, of Loganville

Mattie Louise (Cook) King, also known by friends as Cookie, 95, passed away peacefully on January 11th, 2022, at her home in Loganville, GA surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her four children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Her loving children are Nola (King) McCrary of Eatonton, GA, Dr. Cheryl (King) Duvall of Lilburn, GA, Collin E. King of Maryville, TN, and Carol (King) Harvey of Hartwell, GA. Louise loved and nurtured her six grandchildren, Wesley Austin, Kimberly Austin, Mark Duvall, Stephen Duvall, Lexie Harvey, Jillian (King) Podgurski; and seven precious great-grandchildren, Daniel Weeks, Hanna (Weeks) Stubbs, John Weeks, Miles Duvall, Max Duvall, and Blair and Austin Podgursky. She was also blessed with two great-great-grandchildren, Myra and Sarah Stubbs.



Louise King lived a very full life. She and her beloved husband, Nolon E King, were married sixty years before Nolan’s passing in 2004. Together they served faithfully for many years as Christian Missionaries with Sudan Interior Mission (SIM) throughout Nigeria, West Africa.



Upon their retirement from SIM, they built a home in Lithonia, GA where Louise worked many years in special education for DeKalb County schools before moving to Loganville, Georgia in retirement. Louise was a faithful member of the Sunrise Baptist Church in Snellville for many years, and more recently was a faithful member at Victory Baptist Church in Loganville, GA



The service to celebrate the life of Mattie Louise King will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday prior to the service from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home. In Lieu of Flowers, please send a contribution to Sudan Interior Mission (SIM) on behalf of Louise and Nolon King at https://www.simusa.org/give/.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.