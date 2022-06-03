Obituary and funeral service: Mattie Sue Walker, 87, of Loganville

Mattie Sue Walker, age 87 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 3:30 PM at Auburn Cemetery, 1397 3rd Ave, Auburn, GA 30011.

Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her parents, G.M. and Lula (Kidd) Fields; sisters, Lois Walker, and Mamie Jean Martin; twin sister, Mary Lou Luttrell; brothers, Edgar Fields, Carl Sammons, Tommy Fields, Jesse (John Bill) Fields. She is survived by her son, Darrell Walker of Loganville; sister, Annie Moore of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.