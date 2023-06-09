Obituary and funeral service: Maxine Cox Gibbs, 90, of Covington, formerly of Loganville

Maxine Cox Gibbs, age 90 of Covington, formerly of Loganville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Loganville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Rusty Ruark and Rev. Danny Harrell officiating.

Maxine was a 1949 graduate of Loganville High School and worked at Kuppenheimer close to 30 years. She was a member of Loganville Baptist Church. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Gibbs in 1986; and parents George and Myrtie (Bone) Cox. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Bob and Jenny Gibbs of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Bonine and Joel Brooks of Conyers; grandchildren, Callie Gibbs, Emmie Gibbs, John and Aly Brooks, Anthony and Elaina Brooks, Gerrod and Brittney Forcucci; great grandchildren, Emory Gibbs, Charlee Brooks, Matthew Brooks, Kelsey Brooks, Logan Brooks, Owen Brooks, Atlas Brooks, Grainger Forcucci, and Blakley Forcucci.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

