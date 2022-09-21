Obituary and funeral service: Mayme Ann Beason, 82, of Loganville

Mayme Ann Beason, age 82, of Loganville, GA passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She is survived by her children, Jerry Lynn Beason, Judy Ann Beason Bradshaw, Ketrina Beason O’Kelly (Marvin), Patrick Beason (Janice) and Missy Hansard (Phil); grandchildren, Josh Bradshaw, Melissa Ward, James Beason, Daniel Beason, Nathaniel Beason, Michael O’Kelly, Christopher O’Kelly, Joel Hansard; great grandchildren, Tiffany Page, Camron Bradshaw, Roger Moon, Andrew Moon, Justin Ward, Rodney Ward, Chris Ward, Hayley Beason, Callie Beason, Aaidyn Beason, Kinsley Beason, Noah Beason, Zachery Beason, Naomi Beason, Sara Beason, Nathaniel Beason, Jr.; one great-great grandchild; siblings, Jack Phillips, Shelia Schmitz, Sharon Christensen, Betty Zeller, and Everett Phillips. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Phillips and Mayme Ruth Sherwood Phillips; husband, William Crockett Beason; granddaughter, Felicia Moon; siblings, Carlene Williams, Frank Phillips, Bill Phillips, and Paul Phillips.



A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Mayme will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 2:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor Don Malcom officiating. Entombment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 20th from 5:00pm-8:00pm.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

