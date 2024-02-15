Obituary and funeral service: Melba Rowden, 75, of Loganville

Melba Rowden, age 75 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 16, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Carter and Rev. Greg Baldwin will officiate.

Melba was a member of The Monroe Church and was preceded in death by her son Jamie Rowden, and parents Millard and Frances (Byrd) Watson. She is survived by her loving husband, James Rowden of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Melba Jane and Chris Armistead of Covington; daughter-in-law, Debbie Rowden of Soddy Daisy, TN; grandchildren, Brittany and Sam Combs, Shannon and Mike McNeal, L.J. and Madison Rowden, Grant and Brittany Cartwright, Madaline Armistead, Austin Armistead and Mikayla Green; and 11 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

