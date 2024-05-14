Obituary and funeral service: Melissa Gordon – Davie, 45, of Loganville

Melissa Gordon – Davie, age 45 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Bishop Michael J Paden, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service.

Melissa worked for Northside Hospital Gwinnett. She is survived by her loving husband, Chris Davie; parents, Franklyn Valentine and Gloria (Howell) Gordon; brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Stacy Gordon; sister, Theresa Morgan, niece and husband, Victoria and Brandon Reed; nephews, Ethan and Connor Gordon; Godparents, Vera, Valerie, and Doreen; Godchildren, Dewayne Johnson, Christopher and Jamela Morgan, Ginelle Green, and Addison Smith; aunts and uncles, Paulette Johnson, Cheryl Ashmade, Lynval Howell, Beverley and McDonald Clarke, Andrea Gordon, Marica Gordon Clive, and Barbara Gordon; cousins and spouses, Joycinth and QC Blue, Michelle and Chris Smith, Donna and Phillip McAulay, Kemiesha and Chakeema Frater, Devon Smith, Ty Frater; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Melissa Gordon-Davie please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

