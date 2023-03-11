Obituary and funeral service: Melissa R. Hudson, 60, of Monroe

Melissa R. Hudson age 60 of Monroe, GA passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Dr. Steve Parr officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Melissa loved arts and crafts, camping in the North GA mountains, and going to the beach with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Turner & Shirley Faye (Greeson) Rooks. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, David Hudson, Monroe, GA; daughter, Marisa McIlvaine, Winder, GA; son, Matthew Hudson, Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Justin, Jayden, and Tinley; brothers & sisters-in-law, Mike & Sue Rooks; Mark & Sonya Rooks; Marty & Amy Rooks; sisters & brothers-in-law, Mellonie & Wayne Davis; Marla & David Murphy; father-in-law, Bobby Hudson; and several nieces & nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

