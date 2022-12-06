Obituary and funeral service: Melvin Lee Freeman, 75, of Loganville

Melvin Lee Freeman, age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 9, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with William Cox officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Melvin served his country proudly as a Marine and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a brick mason the majority of his life.

Melvin was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Lee Mitchell – Freeman; brothers, Billy Freeman and Junior Freeman; and sister, Shirley Freeman. He is survived by his partner, Sondra Wread of Loganville, GA; son, Daniel Freeman of Loganville, GA; daughter, Regina Freeman of Auburn, GA; brothers, Harvey Freeman of Goreville, IL and Larry Freeman of Marietta, GA; sister, Debbie Mosley of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Henry Fletcher, IV and Hannah Banks; adopted grandson, Noah; great grandchildren, Audrye, Preslee, and Evelyn; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Melvin Lee Freeman please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.