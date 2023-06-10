Obituary and funeral service: Michael Leon Paul, 59, of Stone Mountain (formerly of Monroe)

Michael Leon Paul, age 59, of Stone Mountain, Georgia (and formerly, Monroe) passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, after a 9-month battle with leukemia.

Born to Roger Lee and Virginia Jacquelyn (Reynolds) Paul on January 7, 1964, in Santa Maria, California, Michael spent his childhood in Skaneateles, New York, before the family moved to Georgia and the 100-acre property known as Brooks Lake in Conyers.

Michael leaves behind his only son, Morgan Paul, his beloved mother, Jacquelyn, siblings Deborah Kennicott, Robyn (Ron) McKinney, and Amy Paul, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father on January 14, 2017.

Michael put his faith and trust in Jesus Christ as Savior and openly shared his testimony of the love of God through his deepest struggles and most blessed of times. He will be missed by many who fondly recall his many talents and desire to help when needed.

Mr. Paul attended Skaneateles Central Schools in New York, Southwest Dekalb High School, Decatur, GA and Total Technical Institute in Norcross, GA before beginning a 40-year career in technology and robotics with Creative Systems Group, also in Norcross. In 2003, Mr. Paul alongside his (former) wife, Karen, launched 21st Century Robotics, The Next Generation™ and 21st Century I.T. Solutions. They enjoyed traveling with their young son while introducing interactive robots at industry trade shows nationwide. This unique technology was used in crime prevention, child safety and community relations programs. Most recently, Mr. Paul worked for Selfmade Motor Sports in Stone Mountain, and put his skills to use in various home renovation opportunities.

In life, Michael loved the outdoors, including his many domestic and exotic pets. He was a jetski instructor and entered several trick jetski competitions. That love for speed and competition extended to dirt bikes and motorcyles. When Michael slowed down, boating, fishing, grilling and photography were his pasttimes. The family-owned business at Brooks Lake gave him a broad outlet for entrepreneurship where he worked corporate events, and a camping and fishing business. There he also assisted his father in building their lovely home.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 12th, at 2pm with family receiving friends one hour before the service at First Baptist Church of Monroe, 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, GA 30655 (770) 267-5904. Tim Stewart Funeral Home and Georgia Cremations of Loganville are in charge of caring for his remains. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cross of Christ Ministries, 4132 Annistown Road, Snellville, GA 30039 (770) 985-1235.