Obituary and funeral service: Michael Louis ‘Mike’ Allen, 67, of Social Circle

Michael Louis “Mike” Allen, age 67 of Social Circle, passed away on December 13, 2023. He was born in South Carolina on November 13, 1956 to the late Louis Edward Allen and the late Shirley Ann Snow Allen Knight.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Blake Osment; 2 grandchildren, Caroline and Hadlee Grace (and one to be born).

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 21st at 11:00 AM at West End Baptist Church with Dr. Craig Hudgins and Pastor Billy Wellborn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Mike to West End Baptist Church.

PLEASE SEND ALL FLOWERS TO THE CHURCH.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

