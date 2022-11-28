Obituary and funeral service: Michael ‘Mickey’ Drew Oates, 65, of Loganville

Mr. Michael “Mickey” Drew Oates 65 of Loganville, GA, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2022 at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville, GA.



Mickey was born on January 31, 1957 in Dillon, SC, to the late Charles Oates of Florence, SC, and Maxine Ratley, surviving of Belton, SC. He was a hard worker and proud to serve Michelin Tire Company for over 20 years. He loved woodworking and especially enjoyed making wooden toys for his grandsons. During his retirement years he loved spending time at home watching TV, listening to music, and collecting old albums. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and loved football season. He lived for his grandchildren and enjoyed any time he was able to spend with them. His license plate and t-shirts sported the phrase “Poppie 5” to represent how proud he was to be the grandfather to 5 grandboys.



He is preceded in death by his father Charles Oates; and sister, Vicki J. Strickland Abrams.



He is survived by his wife, Judy Crawley; his two children, Don Oates and Kristin Chambers and her husband Lyn; his mother, Maxine Ratley; his half siblings, Chuck Oates and Charlene Oates Hill; his step children, Kathie Thompson and her husband Jamie, Laura Meyer and her husband Brad; and 5 beautiful grandboys, Codie Thompson, Andrew Meyer, Selvey Chambers, Rhylyn Chambers, and Gentry Chambers; as well as his furbabies, Lily and Lacy.



The service to celebrate the life of Michael Oates will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel from 3:00 PM until the hour of service. Guests are invited to wear casual attire. Interment will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.