Obituary and funeral service: Michael Powell, 17, of Loganville

Michael Powell made the most of every day of his life. At age 12, he started the “Blue Coop Farm” blog and a network-driven business selling produce and eggs. He earned a job at Chick-fil-A in Loganville and excelled, attaining a management role by age 17.



Michael was killed in a car accident on May 27, 2022. He was a beloved son, a heroic brother, an amazing storyteller, a gifted student, and a hard worker. He fiercely loved his parents, his brother, his grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins, and his friends.



Michael is survived by his parents, Casey and Marcia Powell, who loved him more than he could ever know, and his brother, Thomas, who adored him, and Michael adored Thomas right back. From the moment Michael met Thomas, he served as his fierce protector and loving big brother. He would have done anything for him.



Michael is also survived by his grandparents, Emily and Smitty Thomas, Mike and Ann Powell, Dianne Prescott, Jim Scrogham; his great-grandmother, Patsy Thomas, his aunts and uncles, Lori and Matt Powell and Tammy and Russell Fleeman, and cousins, Macee and Evie Powell and Amber and Jay Coen.



Born on October 5, 2004 to Casey and Marcia Powell, Michael was an old soul who exhibited wisdom beyond his years. Even as a child, Michael gently led his family, who often joked that he would employ all of them someday. He led his brother, cousins and friends by example. He touched many lives during his short time on Earth, and was loved by everyone he met.



Michael spent most of his free time working at Chick-Fil-A Loganville, and he loved every minute of his time there. Michael could paint a picture with words and bring laughter to any room. CFA stories were his favorites, and his epic tales of crazy customers will be forever missed.



A visitation is planned for Friday, June 3rd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 12th at 2 p.m. at the Bethlehem Church – 316 Campus.



Michael discouraged formal attire, and so casual attire, school spirit wear, or Chick-fil-A gear is encouraged.



In lieu of flowers or food, please consider donating to the Michael Steven Powell Legacy Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia and your local co-op.



Michael Steven Powell Legacy Fund: https://cfneg.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=3409

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.