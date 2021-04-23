Obituary and funeral service: Michael Taylor McGarity, 45, of Monroe

Michael Taylor McGarity, age 45, passed away on April 19, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, GA on July 25, 1975 to Pamela Weinkauf McGarity and John Lescar Michael McGarity.

He is survived by his wife, Tricia S. McGarity of Monroe; mother and father, Pam and Mike McGarity of Monroe; daughters, Ashlyn McGarity, Anna Grace McGarity; sisters and brothers-in-law, Caroline and Spencer Nash of Charleston, SC, and Jamie and Steve Notes of Eatonton.

A private family service was held on Thursday, April 21, 2021 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. A graveside service followed at Westlawn Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.