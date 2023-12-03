Obituary and funeral service: Michael Tyler Waters, 47, of Loganville

Michael Tyler Waters, age 47 of Loganville, GA, passed away on November 15, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones.



He is preceded in death by his father Dennis Michael Waters, grandparents Ralph and Jacqueline Waters, and William C. and Mary Crusselle. He is survived by parents Charles E. Thornton, Jr. and Paula T. Thornton; stepmom Janet Waters; sisters Erin Whitney Hatlevig and Elizabeth T. Birberick; brothers Kenneth Lee Waters and Charles E. Thornton, Ill; sisters and brother by marriage Charlotte Dickinson, Art Dickinson, and Lori Halahan; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.



Tyler grew up in Snellville, GA. He was a jazz dancer, an avid swimmer, he played the saxophone, and was a member of the JROTC for four years. He graduated from Shiloh High School then joined the United States Marine Corps. Following his service, Tyler became a plumber’s apprentice, where he found a drive for success in that field. He achieved his goal of Master Plumber of the State of Georgia and had a successful career. Tyler was happily married to Melissa Waters and they experienced the joy of parenting three foster siblings together. They were divorced in 2022. Tyler had a very creative mind and was a strong and compassionate man. He had a love for books and writing poetry.



Some of his hobbies included playing video games, watching action movies, building Lego, and listening and dancing to music. He enjoyed riding fast on motorcycles, the beach, the mountains, and camping outdoors. If you knew him, then you would know that he was always fueled by drinking coffee, coca cola or sweet tea. Tyler impacted many lives and was loved by more people than he realized. He was an animated joke teller and his laugh will be sorely missed in this world. Until we have the blessing of meeting again in Heaven, you will live in our hearts. Rest in peace Tyler.



A memorial service to honor the life of Michael Tyler Waters will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Funeral Service in Snellville, Georgia. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Tunnels 2 Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/donate/ .



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

