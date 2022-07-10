Obituary and funeral service: Michael Wayne Turner, 59, of Loganville

Michael Wayne Turner, age 59 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 3:45 PM prior to the service.

Mike attended First Baptist Church of Loganville. He was the Owner – Operator of Dent Tech and also served on the management team of Stone Mountain Body Shop. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Yolanda (Julius) Turner. He is survived by his son, Braxton Turner and his girlfriend, Madison Maria, of Loganville; daughters and son-in-law, Chelsea and Kevin Cassara of Monroe and Maddie Turner of Loganville; brothers, Norman Turner and Jonathan Turner, both of San Antonio, TX; grandson, Jack Cassara of Monroe; nieces, Rebecca Guillenette, Shawna Torres, and Kyndall Turner, all of San Antonio, TX; nephew, Jordan Turner of San Antonio, TX; former wife, Audra Buckingham of Loganville; former father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Jane Alford of Loganville; former brother-in-law, Britt Alford of Loganville; numerous family and friends.

