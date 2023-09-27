Obituary and funeral service: Michelle Rogers, 49, of Monroe

Michelle Rogers, age 49 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Rick King officiating.

Michelle was employed by Goodwin Distribution in Lawrenceville as a Data Entry Clerk for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Lee and Marilyn Sue (Lockhart) Vines. Michelle is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Randy Rogers of Monroe, GA; daughter, Autumn Rogers of Monroe, GA; son, Zach Rogers of Roscoe, IL; brother, Bud Vines of Oxford, GA; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

