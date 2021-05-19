Obituary and funeral service: Mike ‘Chili’ Carrier, 68, of Loganville

Mike “Chili” Carrier, age 68 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville. Pastor Jeff Merritt will officiate. Mike was a faithful Christ loving man that served the Lord and was an active member of Summit Baptist Church in Loganville. He is survived by his brother & sister-in-law, Roy and Janis Carrier of Murfreesboro, TN; and nephew, Adam Carrier of Smyrna, TN. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

