Obituary and funeral service: Mike Malerba, 96, of Loganville

Mike Malerba, of Loganville, GA, known by many as “Pop”, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 9, 2021 at the age of 96. Pop was born in Norwich, CT. and later moved to Florida where he enjoyed life in the sunshine state. Following his wife’s passing he moved to Georgia to be closer to his family.

Pop was a loving father, son, grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed a wonderful life and despite the decline of his health during the past few months, Pops remained strong and displayed his love for life and his family until the end. He is proceeded in death by his father Ralph, mother Rose, his loving wife of 43 years Shirley, and his 5 brothers and 1 sister; Paul, Tony, Andrew, Jack, Louie and Mary, and his grandson Tony. He is survived by his sons’ Mike, Tony and his wife Carla, Ralph “Buck” and his wife Annette, his grandchildren Michael, Alaina, Nicole, Julianna, Gianna, Tony and Marco, great grandchildren Lucas, Marcus and Rocko. Pops was fortunate to find love twice during this lifetime and leaves behind his loving partner of 27 years, Virginia Burke.

Pop never met a stranger and his passion for people and his love for God was evident throughout his life. Anyone who knew Pop will tell you that he was a gentle soul and they were touched by his love and kindness. Pops left an impression on everyone that he met and will be deeply missed.

Pop’s love for his country prompted him to join the navy where he served during World War II. Although he was deemed exempt from the draft through an occupational exemption, he voluntarily enlisted and was eager to serve his country. He enthusiastically carried out his duties as a torpedoman and he often expressed this role to be one of his greatest accomplishments. Prior to his military career, Pop worked on the family farm in Norwich, Connecticut supporting his parents who migrated from Italy in an effort to attain the American Dream. After his military career Pop ran heavy equipment and quickly progressed into running his own company providing grading services to the construction industry. Pops came from humble beginnings and was extremely proud of his successes, but he was most proud of his family, the love that he was given and the love that he gave.

A celebration of life will be held for Pop on August 15, 2021 at Tom Wages funeral home located at 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 3:00pm. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company”, 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.