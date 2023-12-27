Obituary and funeral service: Mike Prowell, 68, of Monroe

Mike Prowell, age 68, of Monroe passed away on December 20, 2023. He was born in Benton, IL on November 16, 1955 to Patsy Rice Towle and the late Gene Prowell.

He graduated from Benton Illinois high school, he served in the United State Navy 1984 – 1988, he had a successful career in Industrial electrical maintenance, in retirement he was employed by O’Reilly’s part-time. He loved to stay busy!

Surviving are wife: Elaine Prowell; son: Ray Walls; daughter and son-in-law: Tonie Skinner (Blake); daughter and fiance: Carese Rooks (Jacob Dildy); mother: Patsy Towle; sister: Pamela Irvin (Dale); grandchildren: Matthew, Jesse, Dylan, Cameron, Alexis, Kasee, MacKenzie; 11 great grandchildren; niece: Alison Anthis (Brandon), nephew: Ryan (Emily) Unger, great nephew, great nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Raymond Hardy officiating. Interment will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

