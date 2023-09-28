Obituary and funeral service: Mildred Davis Peters, 95, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Mildred Davis Peters.

Mildred Davis Peters, age 95 of Monroe, passed away on September 24, 2023. She was born in Gwinnett County on February 17, 1928 to the late John Davis and the late Effie Caylor Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Albert Henry Peters.

Surviving are, son, Danny Peters; daughter and son in law, Wanda and Ricky Day; grandchildren, Patrick Peters (Kelly Peters), Stephanie Peters McClellan (Mike McClellan), Ben Howard, Jon Howard (Kim Howard); great grandchildren, Allie Lewis (Austin Lewis), Harrison McClellan, Jonathan Howard, August Howard; great-great grandchild, Ayvah Lewis.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday September 28th at 11:00 AM at Westlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Powers officiating. The family has requested in lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association (heart.org) or Extra Special People (espyouandme.org). Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

