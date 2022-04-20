Obituary and funeral service: Mildred Smith Hammond, 94, of Monroe

Mildred Smith Hammond, age 94, of Monroe, Georgia passed away on April 15, 2022. She was born in Fitzgerald, GA on September 3, 1927 to the late Buddie Smith and the late Eula Rousey Smith.

Mildred grew up in Oglethorpe County, Georgia and later lived in Athens, Georgia and Hull, GA. After attending business school in Athens she worked in the banking business for 45 years serving at First American Bank and Trust (Athens, GA) as head bookkeeper, customer service representative, and bank officer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, the late Charles D. Hammond. She was also preceded in death by her son, the late Wayne Hammond and his wife, the late Karen Hammond and son-in-law, the late Jim Beasley.

Mildred was a Christian woman who lived her faith every day. She loved her Lord, her family, and her country. She instilled in her children a love of God, the joy of helping others, the importance of gratitude, the value of close family relationships, and a strong work ethic.

Surviving are daughters: Vivian H. Beasley and Margaret H. Whitley (Frank) of Monroe, GA. She is also survived by her grandsons: Sam Hammond (and fiancee Mandy Wachtel) of Monroe, GA and Ben (Aubrey) Hammond of Athens, GA.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 19th at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, GA with Dr. Todd Ware officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

Colbert United Methodist Church (General Fund or Food Bank)

P.O. Box 317 Colbert, GA 30628

First Baptist Church (Benevolence Fund or Operation Christmas Child Fund)

P.O. Box 351 Monroe GA 30655.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.