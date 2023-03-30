Obituary and funeral service: Minnie Mozelle Shiflett Gayton, 85, of Loganville

Minnie Mozelle Shiflett Gayton, age 85, of Loganville, GA passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Minnie will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 1st from 11:00AM until the time of service at 1:00PM



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.