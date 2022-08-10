Obituary and funeral service: Monica Louise Evelyn, 92, of Monroe

Monica Louise Evelyn, age 92 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held 12 Noon on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow service at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Monica was a member of Monroe Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Evelyn; parents, Aston and Daisy Johnson; 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Monica is survived by her children, Deaina Treston, Sharon Evelyn Thomas, Jason Evelyn, Anthony Evelyn, Janet Evelyn, Phillip K. Evelyn, Andrew Evelyn; lots of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; brother, Howard Johnson and numerous surviving family members.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 8 PM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

