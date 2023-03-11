Obituary and funeral service: Montine Loggins Dailey, 99, of Monroe

Montine Loggins Dailey, 99 years of age, of Monroe passed away on March 7, 2023. Montine was born on January 9, 1924 to the late Beta Loggins and the late Noah Loggins. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Dailey, four sisters and two brothers.

Surviving members of the family are, daughters and son-in-law, Brenda Stobaugh, Patricia and Benny Fulcher, Shirley Evans; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

A memorial service will held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows with the Rev. John King officiating. Interment will follow to Dailey Family Cemetery in Social Circle, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.