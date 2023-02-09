Obituary and funeral service: Nan Nell Hudson, 94, of Loganville

Nan Nell Hudson age 94 of Loganville, GA passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, February 10, 2023, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Pastor Alex Shaw officiating. The burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Nan Nell retired from Grayson Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Hudson, parents, Jerome & Bessie (Thomas) Johnson, brother, JD Johnson, and sister, Mary Lou Brooks. She is survived by her son, Mike Hudson, Suwanee, GA; grandchildren, Chris & Kayla Hudson; Matthew Hudson; 6 great grandchildren; caregiver, Kim Scarborough; sister-in-law, Sarah Johnson; and several nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.