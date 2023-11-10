Obituary and funeral service: Nancy Ann Adams, 69, of Loganville

Nancy Ann Adams, age 69, of Loganville, GA passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, C.D. Ethridge and Jewel Ethridge and sister, Sandra Stinson. She is survived by her husband, Cary Adams; daughter, Stephanie Stieber (Glenn); son, Clint Adams; grandchildren; Dalton, Mason, Christian, Catelyn and Caden Stieber; brothers, Danny Ethridge and Terry Ethridge.



Nancy was a member of Restoration Church in Bethlehem, GA. She loved retired life and being able to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a huge Alabama “Roll Tide” football fan, and you could hear her cheering down the street for her beloved Crimson Tide. Nancy enjoyed sitting on the front porch with her husband. She was passionate about helping single moms and donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Nancy never met a stranger and those who knew her loved her. She was devoted in her faith to the Lord. Nancy enjoyed traveling especially to her two favorite places, the mountains or the beach. She will be missed by all her furry friends, especially her dog, Harry.



A Memorial Service Honoring the Life of Nancy will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 3:00PM at Restoration Church in Bethlehem, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Nancy’s name to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or any charity that helps single mothers.



Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

