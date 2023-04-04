Obituary and funeral service: Nancy Ann (Zoubek) Vaughn, 69, of Loganville

Nancy Ann (Zoubek) Vaughn, age 69 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Bold Springs Church, 7625 Bold Springs Church Road, Monroe, GA 30656. Pastor Ric Turpin will officiate.

Nancy was a Revenue Intake Specialist at Gwinnett Medical Center prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Florence Vera (Rohday) Zoubek. She is survived by her husband, Gary Michael Vaughn of Loganville; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Naomi Vaughn of San Diego, CA; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.