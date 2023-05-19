Obituary and funeral service: Nancy Bradley Sorrells, 87

Nancy Bradley Sorrells, 87, passed away peacefully May 8, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Virgil Eugene Sorrells, Sr.; her son, Virgil Sorrells, Jr.; daughter Vicki Calhoun and her husband Dave; grandson, Bradley Calhoun and his wife Ashley; granddaughter, Leslie Calhoun Louviere and her husband Casey; brother, Larry Bradley and wife Carol of Monroe, GA and nephew Chuck Bradley and wife Heather.



Nancy was born in Monroe, GA on October 23, 1935 to C. Lester and Marie Bradley. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1953 and was a charter member of the Monroe Girls Drum & Bugle Crops. She lived all her adult life in the Atlanta area and in Stone Mountain since 1983. Nancy earned an Associate’s Degree from Southern Business University, Atlanta, GA.



After working in private industry, Nancy worked for the U. S. Forest Service, Timber Management and retired in 1994 after working there 30 years. She was the master of “negotiation” when arranging travel, hotel and meeting arrangements. She enjoyed serving as Event Planner/Coordinator in the Southern Forest Service Retirees Association.



She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Hers and Virgil’s love of sports kept them cheering and coaching at many baseball and football games for their children and grandchildren. Nancy especially enjoyed family vacations to Panama City Beach or Daytona Beach Shores, FL.



They were long time members of Mount Carmel Christian Church and in later years, Smoke Rise Baptist Church. Nancy demonstrated her deep love for her Lord through service in MCCC’s Women’s Ministry, Young at Heart, and MCCC’s extensive art collection. Over the years, Nancy and Virgil were active in different square-dancing clubs, volunteered at the Fox Theatre, Civic Center, Chastain Park, Gwinnett Arena and other events.



The service to celebrate the life of Nancy Sorrells will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 12:00 PM Noon at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA with Art Stansberry (MC3 Church) and Chris George (Smoke Rise Baptist Church) officiating the service. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. Donations may be given in memory to MC3 Church, www.mc3.life, 4415 Stone Mountain Hwy, Lilburn, GA 30047, or Smoke Rise Baptist Church, www.smokerisebaptist.org, 5901 Hugh Howell Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.