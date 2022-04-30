Obituary and funeral service: Nancy Carolyn Huff, 75, of Loganville

Nancy Carolyn Huff, age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Darrin Faucette officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James Arthur Huff, Sr.; grandson, Gregory Allen; and parents, Elmo Willie and Jessie Mae (Lang) Watkins. She is survived by her children, Sue Crowe, Jackie & Glenn Allen, Jimmy Huff and Stephanie Poynter, Linda and Chuck Poynter, all of Loganville, Jamie and Darrin Faucette of Attalla, AL; brother, Ralph Watkins of St. Marys, GA; 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, April 29, 2022 and from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.