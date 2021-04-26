Obituary and funeral service: Nancy Coursey Christian, 90, of Monroe

Nancy Coursey Christian, age 90 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Adam Herrington will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethel Christian Church Cemetery in Conyers. The Funeral Service will be streamed live. Nancy was born on November 25, 1930 in Conyers, Georgia to the late Claude Thomas Coursey and Emma Maybell Payne Coursey and was retired from Lithonia Lighting after 30 years of service. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Shelia & Larry Denmark of Monroe; grandchildren, Larry Kenneth, Jr. of Bangkok, Thailand, Sara Denmark, Maximus Denmark, Pasha Denmark, Lyra Denmark, Elysia Denmark, and Arius Denmark, all of Monroe; and great grandson, Jarrod Denmark of Athens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Nancy Coursey Christian please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.