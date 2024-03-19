Obituary and funeral service: Nancy Lell Rae Parker Marsh, 81, of Monroe

Mrs. Nancy Lell Rae Parker Marsh of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 14, after a long battle with dementia.



Visitation will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, March 22, 2024 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory, 1301 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330. A short service and inurnment will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery.



Mrs. Marsh was born May 2, 1942, in Dale County, Alabama to the late Robert Auburn Parker and Montye Beulah Thompson Parker. Lell graduated from Geneva County High School in 1960, and after attending Troy University she began her lifelong mission of caring for those she loved. She devoted her life to her husband and children, family and friends, and her greatest joy, her grandchildren. In her spare time she was an avid reader and crossword puzzle doer.



She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Lamar Marsh; her parents, Robert Auburn and Montye Beulah Parker; sisters, Maude Averett, Maxie Averett, and Hannah Faye Averett; and brothers, Robert Wayne and Donald Wood Parker. She is survived by her daughter Taffy Lee Cole (Stan), Monroe, GA, son Howard Lamar Marsh, Jr. (Amanda), Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, Adam Scruggs, Ava and Garrett Marsh; and two brothers, Jim Thompson Parker and Auburn Lee Parker.

