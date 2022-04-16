Obituary and funeral service: Nancy McDonald Dockery Owen, 78, of Loganville

Nancy McDonald Dockery Owen, age 78 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at First Baptist of Loganville with Pastor Jimmy Wilson and Pastor Tony Hewatt officiating. The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 10:00 AM – 11:15 AM.

Nancy was born July 20, 1943 in Murphy North Carolina to Walter B. and Tommie Vesta Dockery. She grew up in Hiawassee Dam, North Carolina where she spent many wonderful days water skiing on the Lake and spending time at the family business, Dockery General Store.

Nancy attended Western Carolina University and graduated in 1965. She later earned her Masters and Specialist degree from Georgia State University in Special Education. Nancy loved her work family at Rockdale County High School where she served as a teacher and special education department chair. She retired in 2006 with 34 years of service.

After retirement, she volunteered with CASA, advocating for young people in the court system, traveled with her family, enjoyed trips and Sunday services with her extended family at First Baptist of Loganville. Most of all, she loved cheering for her granddaughters at their Lacrosse and Soccer games.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Betty Harmon, Eloise Stallings, Walter B. Dockery Jr. and Frances Dockery. Nancy is survived by a beloved husband of 54 years, Timothy K. Owen Sr. of Loganville, GA, Her son, Timothy K. Owen Jr and his wife Judy Owen, Karen Creel (daughter) and her husband Brett Creel, Alecia Owen (daughter) and two beautiful granddaughters Brittany Gary Strickland and her husband Avery Strickland of Brunswick, GA and Katherine Grace Owen.

As a family we would like to say a special thank you to all of our extended family of caregivers, Hospice providers and administrative staff at The Pearl Memory Care at Loganville, Pathways Hospice, Accent (Guardian) home health care, Nurse Practitioner Amy Sargent and Park Place Rehabilitation in Monroe for their kindness and support during her last few months.

In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate to your local Special Olympics.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

