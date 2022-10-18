Obituary and funeral service: Nancy ‘Nanny’ Spears Williams, 98, of Snellville

Please select this link to Live Stream the funeral service for Nancy Spears Williams

Long-time Snellville resident Nancy Spears Williams passed away at home on October 17, 2022. She was 98 years young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carvis P. Williams; her parents, John and Arletta Spears; her seven siblings, John Spears, James Spears, Gerald Spears, Charles T. Spears, Lillius Spears, Nelma Ruth Clements, and Lydia Frye; and her great- grandson, Hunter Todd. She leaves behind her three daughters and their husbands, Martha (Bill) Cooper, Gail (Terry) Guffey, Joan (Keith) Ottinger; 12 grandchildren, Lisa Calder, Andy Cooper, Lori (Larry) Thompson, Leigh Hale, Alex (Madison) Cooper, Micheal (Julie) Walls, Robbie Walls, Chris Walls, Stephanie (Dewayne) Pickens, Matthew (Angie) Todd, Robert (Kristin) Ottinger, Ashley Ottinger; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great- grandchildren; and more antique tea sets than we could count.



Nancy was born Nancy Carolyn Spears on February 1, 1924. While her childhood was spent in Vienna, GA, it’s been said that she shook up the scene when she relocated to Snellville in her teens. It is there that she met her beloved Carvis P. Williams. They married in 1941 shortly before she graduated from Snellville High School. Together, they raised their girls, countless tomatoes, many herds of cattle, and innumerable chickens on their family farm off of Dogwood Rd. They were married for 43 years before his passing.



Nancy was known for many things, but among the most notable were the things she made. Her creative endeavors were more central to her being than they were hobbies or interests. In her later years, she could most often be found in her workroom – a space where anything from dresses to drapes, porcelain dolls to pageant queens were made. It was in this maker’s dream room that she worked to add her flair (her fancy) to anything she could.



We could tell stories of her sass, her cooking, or the wild travel adventures of her 70s, but it wouldn’t be enough. Let it be known, Nancy lived a life marked by tenacity and spunk, creativity and gumption, too – but mostly, generosity, hospitality and that famous mischievous grin.



Her unshakable spirit, moxie, and determination stayed with her all the way through, and we’d have it no other way. It brings comfort to know that when Nancy escaped this under-decorated world, she traded it for Heaven’s pearly gates and streets of gold. And honestly, they suit our Fancy Nancy far better any way.



The family will receive friends on, Saturday October 22, from 5PM until 8PM Tom M. Wages Funeral Home (3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039). A service to celebrate the life of Nancy Spears Williams will be held on Sunday, October 23 at 3:30PM at the same location. Interment at Snellville Historical Cemetery following the service.



In lieu of flowers or donations, please give unsolicited fashion advice to someone in need. Of course she’s never been offended by a beautiful floral arrangement, so take a note from Nancy’s book and do whichever you please. Those who wish can also honor Nancy’s memory by making donations to the Wounded Warrior Project www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or Tunnel To Towers www.t2t.org in memory of Nancy Spears Williams.



