Obituary and funeral service: Nannette Guinn Davis, 97, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Nanette Davis.

Nannette Guinn Davis, age 97 of Monroe, passed away on February 28, 2024. She was born in North Carolina on October 16, 1926 to the late Thomas Dewitt Guinn and the late Alma Thompson Guinn. She was preceded in death by her grandson, the late Cy Nunnally; her son-in-law, the late John Nunnally; her sisters, the late Burnette Guinn Peppers, the late Ruth Guinn Doster, and the late Lois Guinn Walters; her brothers, the late Thomas Leonard Guinn, and the late Max Haygood Guinn.

Surviving are daughter, Nancy Nunnally; son, Jere Higginbotham; grandchildren, Jessica Nunnally Rosenthal (Paul); Morgan Blaine Higginbotham, and Lee Pendleton Nunnally (Jennifer), Nichole Hanson Nunnally; great grandchildren, Isabella Keyt Rosenthal, Emmaline Guinn Rosenthal, Penny James Nunnally, Gunner Bray and Kylee Bray.

A graveside service will be held on Friday March 8th at 11:30 AM at the Landing Strip at Fair Weather Farms with the Rev. Brian Krawczyk officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday March 8th from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Meadows Funeral Home

