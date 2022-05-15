Obituary and funeral service: Nathan A. Jones, 26, of Loganville

Nathan A. Jones age 26 of Loganville, GA passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:30 PM, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends before the service from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.

Nathan was a 2013 graduate of Lanier High School and the owner of Jones Relief Enterprises. He enjoyed competing in Spartan Races, spending time at the lake, hiking and climbing mountains, and he loved to travel all over the United States. He was preceded in death by his father, Kip Jones.

He is survived by his mother, Debbie Jones, Sugar Hill, GA; maternal grandparents, William & Joan Jones, Bethlehem, GA; paternal grandmother, Helen Johnson, Sparta, GA; aunts & uncles, Donna & Stacy Hudson, Auburn, GA; Wes & Wendy Jones, AL; cousins, Brandon Hudson and Emily Hudson, Auburn, GA: girlfriend, Spencer Lane Fletcher.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046.

