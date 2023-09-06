Obituary and funeral service: Nathan McCroskey, 49, of Loganville

Nathan McCroskey, age 49 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at The Harvest, 1910 Sardis Church Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Pastor Bill Greene will officiate.

Nathan was the owner and operator of Nathan’s Painting and was a member of Harvest Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Patricia Pearman McCroskey. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Peggy Lynn McCroskey of Loganville; stepchildren, Tiffany Bridges of Monroe, Christopher Vaughan of Loganville, Angel Vaughan of SC; brothers, Timothy McCroskey of Bogart, Benjamin McCroskey of Calhoun; sister, Connie Stovall of Monroe; 6 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.