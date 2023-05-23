Obituary and funeral service: Nell Mitchell, 83, of Monroe

Nell Mitchell, age 83 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM prior to the service.

Nell was a Teacher for Walton County Public Schools for 35 years where she worked at Monroe Primary School and Walker Park Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mildred Castleman; brother, James Castleman; sister, Sara Carroll; and son-in-law, Mike Mealor.

Nell is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Mitchell of Monroe; daughter, April Mitchell of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Brett and Jenny Mitchell of Monroe; sister, Martha Segars of Clarksville; grandchildren, Beau Mitchell, Emmie Mitchell, Michael Mealor, all of Monroe; Stephen Mealor and Madison Mealor Finch, both of Sylvania; numerous family and friends. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.