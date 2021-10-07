Obituary and funeral service: Neshlia Shlome Turk, 58, of Monroe

Neshlia Shlome Turk – Loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and aunt

Neshlia Shlome Turk, “Mama,” NeNe,” 58, passed away on September 30, 2021 in Athens, Ga. She was born in Monroe, Ga. on September 23, 1963.



She worked at Social Circle City schools in the cafeteria for many years. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Tommy and Juanita Conner, brothers Lynn and Kent Conner and mother-in-law of many years, Ernestine Turk.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Amy and Ziggy Hartman and Ashley Turk, brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Joan Conner, 7 grandchildren; Jaycee Clemente, Aaliyah Turk, Jaxon Bailey, Jasper Bailey, Ashlyn Rowe, Jada Hartman, and Jacob Hartman and several nieces and nephews.



Memorial Service

Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at NewSong Church, 628 Camp Lake Road, Monroe, GA 30655 with Pastor Cameron King officiating.