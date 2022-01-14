Obituary and funeral service: Nettie Dean, 72, of McDonough (formerly of Monroe)

Nettie Dean, age 72 of McDonough, formerly of Monroe passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Chris Conner will officiate.

She was retired from Walton Clothes. Nettie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Dean; parents, James Vinson & Carrie (Roebuck) Shubert. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Annette & Jason Bailey of Monroe; son, Wallace Dean of Loganville; grandchildren, Charles Dean, Michael Dean, Kayla Bailey; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Vernon Shubert, Lamar Shubert, Virgil Shubert; sisters, Virginia Kitchen and Elizabeth Brown.

The family will receive friends from 12 PM until 2 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

