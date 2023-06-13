Obituary and funeral service: Nettie P. Rice, 91, of Loganville

Nettie P. Rice age 91 of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Carmon Howard Rice. She is survived by her loving children, Doris Rice Duke and her husband John Duke, Son, Terry N. Rice and his wife Becky Rice, daughter, Janet Rice Croteau and son Eddie B. Rice; grandchildren, Brian Duke, Stephanie Landers and Husband Charlie Landers, Amelia Barker and husband Benjamin Barker, John Croteau and wife Kira Croteau, Michelle Fuller and husband John Fuller, Nicole Bailey and husband Landon Bailey, Natasha Alson and husband Cliff Alson and Beth Rice; great grandchildren, Abram and Charlotte Barker, Thomas and Lucas Fuller, Carmon, Remi and Kimberly Rice, Ariauna Bailey, Adalyn and Dawson Roberts, Kallih Alson and Stella Kate Alson.

Mrs. Rice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed reading, visiting with friends and especially spending time with her loving and devoted family.

The funeral service to celebrate the life of Nettie P. Rice will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Snellville United Methodist Church, Snellville, GA. Mrs. Rice will lie in state at the church prior to the service on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Snellville Historical Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Service: