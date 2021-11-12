Obituary and funeral service: Nevin Treadaway, 80, of Monroe

Nevin Treadaway, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Jimmy Gentry officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM before the service.

Nevin retired from General Motors with 30 years of service and was a member of UAW Local 10. He was also a member of American Legion Post 233 in Loganville for 32 years and Turbo Buick Club of Atlanta. Nevin was preceded in death by his mother, Tempest Hyde Purcell and brother, Ivan Treadaway. He is survived by his wife, Edna Treadaway; brothers & sister-in-law, Kimsey and Barbara Long, and David Long; sister, Fay Chambers; granddaughters, Tarah Loveday and Hayley Dempsey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Legion Post 233, 4635 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052 or Walton Animal Guild, www.wagwalton.com .

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.