Obituary and funeral service: Nick Hayes, 42, of Covington

Nick Hayes, age 42 of Covington, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Corinth Christian Church in Loganville. Dr. James “Buster” Brown will officiate. The body will lie in state from 2 – 3 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.

Nick was a fireman with Rockdale County and a member of Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge #703. He is survived by his wife, Susan Cassidy Hayes of Covington; children, Maegan Hayes, Carter Ryan Hayes and Christian Elizabeth Hayes; parents, James Lester and Deborah Mae Hayes of Ardmore, OK; brother, Lucas Brandon Hayes of OK; sister, Kasie King of OK.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.