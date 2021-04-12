Obituary and funeral service: Niles Douglas Blough, 65, of Loganville

Niles Douglas Blough, age 65 of Loganville, GA passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with David Burk officiating.

Niles worked for Dekalb Tool & Die and was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Harriet Blough. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne Blough of Loganville, GA; son, Nick Blough of Bethlehem, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kelsey and Jimmy Kinman of Dallas, GA; step-children, Alex Koldewey of Loganville, GA, and Krissy Koldewey of Grayson, GA; grandchildren, Ethan Blough, Brycen Kinman, Tyler Kinman, Devin Blough, Elise Anderson, Jeremiah Anderson, Mason Dillingham, and Micah Dillingham; siblings, Steve and Janie Blough of Cedar Falls, IA, Janet and Genie Sandell of Cedar Falls, IA, and Mike and Judy Blough of Sebring, FL; his beloved dog, Molly; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his memory to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128 or to Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, 712 L G Griffin Road, Locust Grove, GA 30248. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.